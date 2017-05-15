Woman dies after losing control of vehicle on Arkansas road, state police say

A 41-year-old woman was killed after losing control of her vehicle in a curve on an Arkansas road, state police said.

The wreck happened around 1:25 p.m. Saturday as Stacy A. Byers of Waldon was traveling south on U.S. 71 in Scott County, according to a preliminary report.

Byers’ 1995 Chevrolet Corsica was negotiating a curve and traveled into oncoming traffic, causing her to hit a northbound 2004 Toyota Tundra, authorities said.

Byers was pronounced dead at the scene by Scott County coroner Sam Callahan at 2:25 p.m. that day, the report states.

The driver of the Toyota, 64-year-old Larry D. Epperson, also suffered injuries in the crash.

Travel conditions at the time of the wreck were described as clear and dry.

Byers’ death was one of at least 175 fatalities recorded so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary figures.