Police seek assailant linked to at least 4 robberies in Little Rock, North Little Rock

Police are searching for someone linked to at least four aggravated robberies in Little Rock and North Little Rock.

The latest robbery happened around 10:45 p.m. Friday at the Mapco convenience store at 5420 W. 12th St. in Little Rock, according to a news release.

Authorities described the robber as a slender black man in his late teens to mid-20s who stands about 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall. He was dressed in all-black clothing, had a white cloth covering his face and was wielding a black semi-automatic pistol, surveillance video shows.

Apart from Friday's robbery, the assailant is linked to at least two other robberies in Little Rock and another in North Little Rock, police said.

Additional details regarding the heists in Little Rock and North Little Rock were not immediately available Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call the Little Rock Police Department at (501) 371-4605.