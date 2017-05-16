21 students in state win Merit honors

A total of 21 Arkansas high school seniors are among 2,500 students nationally to be named 2017 recipients of $2,500 National Merit Scholarships.

National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners are the finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for college success. The number of winners named in each state is proportional to the state's percentage of the nation's graduating high school seniors.

The National Merit Scholarship Corp. finances most of these single-payment awards. In some cases, corporations underwrite the awards.

Scholarship recipients may use their awards at any regionally accredited U.S. college or university.

The Arkansas students, their high schools and their probable career fields are:

• Joseph A. Sartini III of Benton, Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts in Hot Springs, computer science.

• Jacob K. Loukota, Bentonville High, computer science.

• Hayden R. Townsend, Bentonville High, engineering.

• Jared M. Gilliam, Cabot High, engineering.

• Nicholas P. Cordero of Cave Springs, Haas Hall Academy in Fayetteville, environmental science.

• Jacob A. Morrow of Cave Springs, Bentonville High, politics.

• Zelda M. Engeler-Young, Conway High, biochemistry.

• Ji-Ling Tang, Conway High, statistics.

• Steven P. Du, Fayetteville High, finance.

• Kyle S. Jiang, Fayetteville High, electrical engineering.

• Ryan K. Kim, Fayetteville High, chemical engineering

• Albert K. Xu, Fayetteville High, undecided.

• Joseph R. Leggitt, Greenbrier High, chemical engineering.

• Evalyn S. Berleant, Little Rock Central High, computer science.

• Jack A. Carney, Episcopal Collegiate School in Little Rock, international relations.

• Maya Grace Hatley, Pulaski Academy in Little Rock, medicine.

• Arthur G. Teed, Pulaski Academy in Little Rock, environmental engineering.

• Stephanie Zhao, Pulaski Academy in Little Rock, medicine.

• Alec D. Mertin of New Blaine, Scranton High, mathematics.

• Roy M. McKenzie, Prairie Grove High, undecided.

• Mary E. Treacy, Rogers High, finance.

The list of $2,500 scholarship winners is the second of four announcements to be made this spring and summer regarding recipients of the different kinds of National Merit Scholarship recipients.

