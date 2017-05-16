3 ex-Arkansas juvenile detention officers plead not guilty in inmate-abuse case

Three juvenile detention officers indicted on charges of conspiracy to abuse teenage inmates in Arkansas have pleaded not guilty in federal court, records show.

Will Ray, 26; Thomas J. Farris, 47; and Jason Benton, 42, entered the pleas Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas.

The officers are accused of working together to “injure, oppress, threaten and intimidate juveniles” at the White River juvenile detention center in Batesville, according to the indictment.

Ray, Farris and Benton were named in a seven-count indictment handed down May 5 involving the reported assaults of at least four teenagers.

In some instances, the officers shut inmates in their cells after pepper-spraying them to “let them cook,” Arkansas Online previously reported.

A jury trial has been set for June 27.

Late last month, the facility’s former captain and lieutenant — Peggy Kendrick, 43, and Dennis Fuller, 40 — pleaded guilty to conspiracy and civil-rights violations.

