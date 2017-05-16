Analyst impressed by future Hogs

ESPN national director of recruiting Paul Biancardi caught the 17-under Arkansas Hawks and five Razorback commitments in action April 19 during the Adidas Gauntlet in Atlanta and liked what he saw.

"I really like the individual pieces of this group of Arkansas commitments, but what I love is the sum of the parts even more," Biancardi said.

Biancardi said the Hawks' style of play under Bill Ingram is a lot like Razorbacks Coach Mike Anderson's system.

"They play with intensity, they play as a unit, and play a full-court defensive and a fast-paced offense similar to what Mike Anderson does with the Hogs," Biancardi said.

Biancardi, who was a college coach for more than 20 years, was named Horizon League Coach of the Year in 2004 while the head coach at Wright State. He was an assistant at St. Louis, Ohio State and Boston College.

ESPN rates Hawks forward Reggie Perry, 6-10, 225 pounds, of Thomasville, Ga., as the nation's No. 10 power forward and No. 25 overall prospect for the Class of 2018. Perry is averaging 17 points and 8.4 rebounds during Adidas Gauntlet series play.

"Reggie Perry is the star of the class," Biancardi said. "Powerful frame, strong and physical force with excellent mobility and skill. He rebounds with consistency in his area."

Guard Isaiah Joe, 6-4, 170, of Fort Smith Northside, is averaging 16 points and is shooting 50 percent from the beyond the three-point line. Biancardi rates him a four-star prospect.

"Terrific long-range shooter with accuracy," Biancardi said. "Thin, but most of his shots are from behind the arc."

Guard Desi Sills, 6-1, 170, of Jonesboro is averaging 11.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists a game while shooting 35.7 percent from beyond the three-point line.

"Lefty combo guard who plays to score, but can facilitate when needed," Biancardi said. "He's an average three-point shooter at this stage."

Forward Ethan Henderson, 6-9, 190, of Little Rock Parkview, is averaging 8.3 points, 5 rebounds and 1.2 steals a game. Biancardi said he likes his length and a frame that can add weight.

"He runs the floor and has good hands to catch along with being a deceptive athlete," said Biancardi, who rates Henderson a four-star prospect. "Active and productive in the paint and on the glass. Scores inside and is just scratching the surface on the offensive end."