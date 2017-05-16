Arkansas father accused of child abuse; 2-month-old son suffered arm fracture, police say

An Arkansas man has been arrested months after his 2-month-old son was taken to the hospital with a fracture to his arm, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

Christian Alexander Bice, 23, of Hot Springs faces a charge of first-degree domestic battery.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by the newspaper, police began investigating Jan. 9 after the baby was treated for a “reportedly fresh fracture on his right arm” at Arkansas Children’s Hospital. Hospital staff found the baby also had healing fractures on his left leg and ribs, police said. Staff said the injuries were “nonaccidental and were indicative of maltreatment,” according to the affidavit quoted by the newspaper.

Bice has a prior criminal conviction for domestic abuse, according to the Sentinel-Record. He was convicted in September 2016 for domestic abuse in the presence of a minor, with an enhancing factor of child domestic abuse, the newspaper reported.

