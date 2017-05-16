UA gets head start with offer to Georgia LB

The Arkansas Razorbacks became the first SEC school to extend an offer to defensive end-outside linebacker Thurman Geathers on May 3.

Geathers, 6-3, 227 pounds, 4.7 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb, has more than 30 other scholarship offers from schools such as Maryland, Pittsburgh, North Carolina, TCU, Kansas State and others.

"It was nice knowing they're the first SEC school to take a chance on me and getting a chance to play outside linebacker right off the bat is great," Geathers said.

Defensive line coach John Scott has recruited Georgia during his career and has been assigned the state since arriving at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. Geathers said Scott wants him to add to his frame if he continues his career in a Hogs uniform.

"D-ends at SEC schools are like 6-5, 280, so he wants me to play outside linebacker," Geathers said. "He said he wants me to 240 and wants me to keep my speed."

Geathers has plans to visit the Razorbacks.

"I'm going to get out there this summer after school gets out," he said. "Arkansas offers me playing time as a freshman. I just need to get down there and visit."

He said he watched the Hogs play while growing up, but he is still learning about the program.

"Coach Scott gave me some info about the school and some Youtube videos," Geathers said.

Two family members, Robert Geathers and Kwame Geathers, played on the defensive line for Georgia.

Geathers, who recorded 77 tackles and 15 sacks as a junior, doesn't have a time frame to narrow his list of more than 30 offers, but he does know when he wants to make his college decision.

"I want to go into next season being committed," Geathers said.

Geathers reports maximum lifts of 370 in the bench press, a 510-pound squat and 310 power clean.

"Coach Scott didn't believe my head coach," said Geathers, who has recorded 4.42 seconds in the pro-agility.

ARKANSAS HAWKS UPDATE

ESPN national director of recruiting Paul Biancardi caught the 17-under Arkansas Hawks and five Razorback commitments in action April 19 during the Adidas Gauntlet in Atlanta and liked what he saw.

"I really like the individual pieces of this group of Arkansas commitments, but what I love is the sum of the parts even more," Biancardi said.

Biancardi said the Hawks' style of play under Bill Ingram is a lot like Razorbacks Coach Mike Anderson's system.

"They play with intensity, they play as a unit, and play a full-court defensive and a fast-paced offense similar to what Mike Anderson does with the Hogs," Biancardi said.

Biancardi, who was a college coach for more than 20 years, was named Horizon League Coach of the Year in 2004 while the head coach at Wright State. He was an assistant at St. Louis, Ohio State and Boston College.

ESPN rates Hawks forward Reggie Perry, 6-10, 225 pounds, of Thomasville, Ga., as the nation's No. 10 power forward and No. 25 overall prospect for the Class of 2018. Perry is averaging 17 points and 8.4 rebounds during Adidas Gauntlet series play.

"Reggie Perry is the star of the class," Biancardi said. "Powerful frame, strong and physical force with excellent mobility and skill. He rebounds with consistency in his area."

Guard Isaiah Joe, 6-4, 170, of Fort Smith Northside, is averaging 16 points and is shooting 50 percent from the beyond the three-point line. Biancardi rates him a four-star prospect.

"Terrific long-range shooter with accuracy," Biancardi said. "Thin, but most of his shots are from behind the arc."

Guard Desi Sills, 6-1, 170, of Jonesboro is averaging 11.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists a game while shooting 35.7 percent from beyond the three-point line.

"Lefty combo guard who plays to score, but can facilitate when needed," Biancardi said. "He's an average three-point shooter at this stage."

Forward Ethan Henderson, 6-9, 190, of Little Rock Parkview, is averaging 8.3 points, 5 rebounds and 1.2 steals a game. Biancardi said he likes his length and a frame that can add weight.

"He runs the floor and has good hands to catch along with being a deceptive athlete," said Biancardi, who rates Henderson a four-star prospect. "Active and productive in the paint and on the glass. Scores inside and is just scratching the surface on the offensive end."

