Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 3:56 p.m.

Arkansas governor asks for rental aid for flooded residents

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:52 p.m.

a-national-guard-humvee-drives-past-a-ooded-business-thursday-on-arkansas-38-east-of-des-arc-the-white-river-has-dropped-nearly-a-foot-since-tuesday-when-it-crested-at-355-feet

PHOTO BY MITCHELL PE MASILUN

A National Guard Humvee drives past a !ooded business Thursday on Arkansas 38 east of Des Arc. The White River has dropped nearly a foot since Tuesday, when it crested at 35.5 feet.

Flooding in Arkansas


Click here for larger versions

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is requesting rental assistance for residents forced from their homes due to recent floods, particularly in the northeastern portion of the state.

Hutchinson said in a Tuesday news release that he's asking the Arkansas Development Finance Authority to secure up to $5 million through a program with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The program provides tenant-based rental assistance to people who meet certain income guidelines.

Severe weather in April that swept through the South and Midwest led to the deaths of at least nine people in Arkansas.

