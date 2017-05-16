Arkansas man accused of exposing himself to teen shoe store employee

An Arkansas man being held in the Benton County jail is accused of exposing himself to a 17-year-old shoe store employee last year, police say.

Zachary William Jones, 24, of Fayetteville faces a misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure, according to online jail records. Rogers Police Department spokesman Keith Foster said Jones was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Jones walked into the Payless Shoe Source at 2001 W. Walnut St. in Rogers around 8 p.m. Oct. 3, 2016. Three store employees told police that the man walked around the store for about 20 minutes. Police said two of the employees went to the back of the store while Jones was walking around. When they walked back into the main part of the store, the 17-year-old saw the man's genitals and that he was performing a sex act on himself, according to the affidavit. The employees called police, and Jones left through the back door, setting off an alarm, authorities said.

About an hour later, a man walked into the lobby of Mainstays Suites at 301 S. 45th Street, where he was caught on camera, according to the affidavit. The man walked up to the front counter near the clerk and appeared to perform a sex act on himself, police said.

Authorities said the shoe store employees identified the man at the hotel as the same one who had come into Payless earlier that day.

Members of the public identified the man as Jones, according to the affidavit. A detective from the Fayetteville Police Department also identified Jones and said the Fayetteville Police Department had investigated other instances of Jones exposing himself, authorities said.

Jones is being held in the Benton County jail in lieu of a $3,500 bond. A June 13 court date has been set.