Bartender wins $7M in lottery, says he'll care for family
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:26 p.m.
NEW YORK — A New York City bartender who hit a $7 million lottery says he has "no clue" what he'll do with his winnings.
The New York Lottery said Tuesday that Michael Moriarty gets to keep around $4 million after required withholdings.
The 56-year-old said he'll take care of his family and then consider any leftover funds.
Moriarty popped into a gift ship and bought the Cash Blowout scratch-off ticket after dropping off his laundry. That made him two minutes late meeting his daughter.
Moriarty notes he's a "very punctual person." He said after the shock of winning a lottery wears off he might want to add "very lucky" to that description.
