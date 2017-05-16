California doctor hired at Arkansas hospital faces child sex abuse charges, authorities say

A California neurosurgeon who was recently hired at at Arkansas hospital is being held on child sex abuse charges, officials say.

Dr. James Kohut faces several charges, including lewd and lascivious acts on a child under 14 years of age, Santa Cruz District Attorney Steve Moore said. Moore said he couldn’t comment further on the case.

Sparks Health System spokesman Stacy Johnson said Kohut is no longer employed at the Fort Smith hospital.

“He was employed for about two weeks and had not yet established regular office hours seeing patients,” Johnson said in an email. "It is not our practice to comment further about personnel matters.”

Sgt. Chris Clark of the Santa Cruz sheriff’s office said Kohut is being held in the Santa Cruz jail without bail.