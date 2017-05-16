Driver sentenced for officer's assault

BENTONVILLE -- A Springdale man received a 40-year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to attempting to kill a Benton County sheriff's deputy with his car.

Jose Luis Centeno Jr. pleaded guilty to attempted capital murder, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver and fleeing, all felonies. He also was charged as a habitual offender because of four previous felony convictions.

Centeno, 34, was arrested April 23, 2016. Deputies arranged a drug deal with Centeno through an informant, who wanted to buy a half ounce of methamphetamine for $600, according to court documents.

Centeno called the informant at 12:50 a.m. April 23, 2016, to say he was in the parking lot near the Pleasant Grove Road Wal-Mart pharmacy in Rogers, according to an affidavit. Two deputies and Lt. Nathan Coy, a then-Cave Springs police officer, moved their cars behind Centeno's vehicle. Two other deputies moved their cars in front of Centeno's vehicle, the affidavit states.

Cpl. Matt Nading ordered Centeno to show his hands, the affidavit states. Nading said Centeno started his vehicle and put it in reverse. Centeno rammed Coy's pickup, causing the pickup door to strike Coy and knock him to the ground. Coy said Centeno's car rapidly accelerated in reverse toward his vehicle, and he felt in danger for his life, according to his interview with Arkansas State Police. Coy then watched as Centeno veered toward Nading and hit him, according to documents.

Nading, who flipped over the hood of Centeno's vehicle, was able to fire one shot at Centeno's vehicle. Chris Kelley, another deputy, fired one shot, and Coy fired his weapon eight times at Centeno's vehicle, according to court documents. Nading wasn't injured, according to court documents.

Centeno told state police officers that he was "sorry" when asked about striking Nading with his vehicle. Centeno said he was waiting for a female friend when the police vehicles surrounded him. Centeno said he was scared and accelerated his vehicle to leave the scene, according to court documents.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren accepted the plea agreement and Centeno's guilty pleas.

Centeno was sentenced to 40 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction. He must serve 10 years before he will be eligible for parole. He must abide by a suspended sentence agreement for 10 years after his release from prison.

Nathan Smith, Benton County prosecutor, found that the officers' actions were justified since Centeno used deadly force to try to evade arrest.

