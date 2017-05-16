Family: Questions surround Netflix series '13 Reasons Why'

The fictional death of Hannah Baker in the popular Netflix series 13 Reasons Why has stirred a lot of discussion about teenage and young adult suicide since the series’ release March 31.

After all, suicide was the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 24 in 2014, second only to unintentional injuries, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Starring Katherine Langford as Hannah and Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen, a classmate who attempts to uncover the story behind Hannah’s death through a series of cassette tapes she leaves behind, 13 Reasons Why raises tough questions about suicide, bullying and sexual assault.

Find out the answers to some of these questions in this Wednesday’s Family section.