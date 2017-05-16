Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 6:02 p.m.

Fiancee says Aaron Hernandez denied rumors he was gay

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 4:17 p.m.

file-in-this-wednesday-march-15-2017-file-photo-defendant-aaron-hernandez-listens-during-his-double-murder-trial-in-suffolk-superior-court-in-boston-massachusetts-prison-officials-said-hernandez-hanged-himself-in-his-cell-and-pronounced-dead-at-a-hospital-early-wednesday-april-19-2017-ap-photoelise-amendola-pool-file

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 15, 2017, file photo, Defendant Aaron Hernandez listens during his double murder trial in Suffolk Superior Court, in Boston. Massachusetts prison officials said Hernandez hanged himself in his cell and pronounced dead at a hospital early Wednesday, April 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, Pool, File)


BOSTON — The fiancee of former NFL player Aaron Hernandez says he told her rumors that he was gay or bisexual were not true.

The second part of a two-part interview with Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez aired Tuesday on the Dr. Phil show.

Jenkins-Hernandez told host Dr. Phillip McGraw that Hernandez was "very much a man" to her and called the rumors "embarrassing" and "hurtful."

She said she doesn't believe Hernandez and fellow prisoner Kyle Kennedy were lovers or even close friends. She said Hernandez didn't talk about him.

Jenkins-Hernandez said Monday she doesn't think the former New England Patriots tight end killed himself last month, as authorities have said.

She said there was a suicide note for her and one for their daughter but there was no note addressed to Kennedy.

