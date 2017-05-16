Former Arkansas DHS worker pleads innocent in sex assault of girl, 4

BENTONVILLE -- A former Arkansas Department of Human Services employee faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl.

Jorge Alcon, 70, is charged with second-degree sexual assault, a felony punishable with a prison sentence ranging from five to 20 years. He pleaded innocent last week at his arraignment before Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren.

Alcon was arrested over accusations he sexually assaulted the foster child in 2015. He is free on $75,000 bond. Alcon's jury trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 15. He also has court appearances scheduled for June 27 and July 13.

Bentonville police began investigating in October 2015 after the girl told her foster parents that she didn't want to go on her visitations because she didn't want to see Alcon. The girl was interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County where she described being abused by Alcon, the affidavit says.

Alcon was a program assistant for the Human Services agency and provided transportation and supervision for the girl's visitations, according to a probable cause affidavit. Alcon was interviewed by police and described the girl as the aggressor of any contact between the two, according to the affidavit.

Alcon was hired in 2000, when he passed federal and state background checks as well as checks on the child and adult maltreatment registries, according to Human Services agency spokesman Amy Webb. Alcon also passed periodic background checks, she said.

