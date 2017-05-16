Gov. Asa Hutchinson announces plan to seek re-election

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday that he plans to seek a second stint in office.

In a news release, Hutchinson, a first-term Republican, announced his bid for re-election in 2018. The governor highlighted his stated accomplishments during his first years in office, including legislation to offer computer coding in high schools, his cuts to the income tax rate and a hiring freeze for all executive agencies that he instated on his first day.

“I am running for re-election to expand on our progress from pro-growth tax reform to marketing our state to the world to create more jobs here at home," Hutchinson said in a statement.

"You are the reason I am governor, and I’m asking for your support of my re-election.”

Hutchinson, elected in 2014, is the 46th governor of Arkansas and previously served as a U.S. attorney for Arkansas' Western District and a congressional representative. He also served in the federal government as the director of the Drug Enforcement Agency and as undersecretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

The governor hosted a fundraiser for his re-election campaign earlier this year at the Capital Hotel in Little Rock, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

