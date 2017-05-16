DEAR READERS: If you receive a phone call, and the voice on the other end, whether live or recorded, says, "Can you hear me?" what should you do?

The Federal Trade Commission (consumer.ftc.gov) is aware of this situation and has some hints:

• Don't say anything; just hang up.

• Let your phone carrier know so that a record can be made and a pattern, if any, established.

• Put your number on the Do Not Call registry by calling (888) 382-1222.

• Register a complaint with the FTC at ftccomplaintassistant.gov, or call (877) 382-4357.

DEAR HELOISE: I've found a simple way to defuse a situation if I feel tense, especially when dealing with customer-service representatives on the phone.

All I do is calmly say, "I'm really mad right now." This helps me confront my feelings, and the representative will know I'm unhappy.

Once I say it, I feel better. There's no reason to be rude to the representative. If I calmly state how I feel, it makes me feel better, and we can work together to solve the problem.

-- Diane V. in Illinois

DEAR HELOISE: Our extended family enjoys renting a beach house. After having half-empty soda cans, iced-tea glasses and water glasses sitting around with no one claiming them, it seemed to be extremely wasteful

I bought insulated beach-themed tumblers with matching lids and straws. When we arrived, each family member was told to pick one and label it with his or her name.

Throughout the week, each person was responsible for filling the tumbler, washing it and keeping track of it. When it was time to go home, that was the person's souvenir.

It worked beautifully. We had not wasted beverages, and it saved the dishwasher work.

-- A Smart Grandma

in Pennsylvania

DEAR HELOISE: I would like to enter contests, I would love to write to a company about its products, or write if I have a question or I am happy with the products.

But I don't have a cellphone with an internet connection or a computer, so I can't. Most companies don't put their address on their products anymore.

Do you think you could write in your column to put these addresses on their products?

-- A Reader in Ohio

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com

Style on 05/16/2017