Happy birthday. Truly, your tenacity is unparalleled; you'll hit more than one unforgettable milestone this year. Through July you'll need to make a conscious effort toward moderation, as personal connections will have great intensity and situations will bring out heightened emotions. Big, glamorous events go down in August and November.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It does absolutely no good to be irritated by every little thing that happens. Being sensitive is a blessing and a curse and is helpful only in so far as the sensitivity can be adjusted appropriately to the situation at hand.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): When you go to new places, you aim to go as a traveler and not a tourist. You want to experience a place for what it is, not what it pretends to be for money. Your plans will reflect this aim.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You don't expect to come to a certain conclusion today, and this is why you'll learn a lot more than those who are seeking definitive answers. You'll be made knowledgeable by your willingness to dance in the shadows of probability.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): If you can't seem to improve your external conditions to the level that matches your goal, try changing how you experience these conditions instead. Some things have to be accepted before they can be changed.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Go on the quest: You can't lose now. In the search for the greater truth and more profound beauty, you will find yourself. In the search for yourself, you will find greater truth and more profound beauty.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): No one is the same as anyone else. We are all different. The evolved way is to stop comparing, shaming and blaming and start working together for mutually satisfying results.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Everything is emotional. Business is emotional. People buy and sell things for emotional reasons. Emotional intelligence isn't just a skill for your personal life; it touches everything you do.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Think about turning some of your recent experiences into a story. Stories are a key way we make sense of the world, so it only makes sense that we should get good at telling them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): To get clean, you must withstand some scrubbing. It's the friction that gets results. You'll tolerate another person's vigor, as it will lead to your transformation to becoming polished and shiny.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): People should not be made to feel less of themselves just because they do not have the same gifts as others. Even twins with the same DNA have different gifts. Find out what's there; put it to use; honor and celebrate it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Return to the project you had to leave incomplete. You'll have a better perspective now. You don't need the extra stuff you thought you needed in order to finish. You'll be able to shape what's there into something new.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You know that you're not going to magically end up with your big reward in hand. However, with the right plan and the strength to work it, much will be achieved and rewards will come. Today is about investigating the plans.

Style on 05/16/2017