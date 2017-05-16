Hot Springs man draws 20-year sentence for rape of girl, 7

HOT SPRINGS -- A Hot Springs man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on May 8 after pleading guilty in Garland County Circuit Court to the rape of a 7-year-old girl last year.

Ervin Dwain Mason III, 35, who has remained in custody since his arrest May 18, 2016, pleaded guilty to the felony charge, which is punishable by up to life in prison.

Chief deputy prosecutor Joe Graham said Mason will have to serve 70 percent of his sentence, or about 14 years, before he is eligible for parole.

The Garland County sheriff's office was notified May 15, 2016, of a report from the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline regarding the sexual abuse of a 7-year-old girl by Mason, according to the affidavit.

The next day, the victim was interviewed at Cooper Anthony Child Mercy Advocacy Center and told authorities that Mason had sexual contact with her while both of them were at a residence in Hot Springs. She said Mason molested her and forced her to touch his privates during the incident, the affidavit said.

Mason was interviewed May 18 by sheriff's investigators and said he had applied ointment to the victim's privates. He stated he did not take the victim to the doctor over the victim's complaint of itching and redness.

Mason also admitted that on one occasion the victim touched his privates, but he denied the other allegations of abuse.

A felony warrant was issued for Mason, who was already in custody on an unrelated charge of failure to appear. He was served with the new charge at the Garland County jail.

State Desk on 05/16/2017