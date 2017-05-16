Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 11:48 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Jimmy Kimmel set to return as host for 90th Oscars

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:31 a.m.

in-this-march-20-2014-file-photo-television-personality-and-event-host-jimmy-kimmel-attends-the-2nd-annual-rebels-with-a-cause-gala-benefiting-the-usc-center-for-applied-molecular-medicine-at-paramount-pictures-studios-in-los-angeles

PHOTO BY INVISION/AP, FILE / DAN STEINBERG

In this March 20, 2014, file photo, television personality and event host Jimmy Kimmel attends the 2nd Annual "Rebels With a Cause" Gala benefiting the USC Center for Applied Molecular Medicine at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles.


LOS ANGELES — Despite his jokes that he'll never get asked back, Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the Oscars once more. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday said Kimmel will return for the 90th Oscars with producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd, the team behind this year's ceremony.

Ratings for the 89th Oscars this past February were the lowest since 2008 with 32.9 million viewers tuning in, even with the drama of the envelope gaffe in which Faye Dunaway, reading an incorrect card, announced La La Land as the best picture winner. The snafu was corrected on stage, and Moonlight was given the award.

The 90th Oscars will be held March 4, 2018, in Los Angeles and broadcast live on ABC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Jimmy Kimmel set to return as host for 90th Oscars

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online