Tehran mayor drops presidential bid

TEHRAN, Iran -- Tehran's conservative mayor dropped out of Iran's presidential election Monday to back a hard-liner believed to be close to the country's supreme leader, consolidating the opposition aiming to unseat moderate President Hassan Rouhani.

Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf's decision narrows Rouhani's path to victory in an election Friday that's largely seen as a referendum on the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

In announcing his decision, Qalibaf asked his supporters "to contribute their full capacity and support for the success of my brother, Ebrahim Raisi."

Still, every Iranian president since 1981 has won a second term.

"What is important and vital is to maintain the interests of the people, the country and [the Islamic] Revolution," Qalibaf said, according to the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency. "This great ideal can only be achieved by changing the status quo."

Raisi thanked Qalibaf for his support, calling it a "revolutionary act," according to the semiofficial Tasnim news agency.

Crime reporter slain near Mexican office

MEXICO CITY -- Javier Valdez, a veteran reporter who specialized in covering drug trafficking and organized crime, was killed Monday in the northern Mexico state of Sinaloa, the latest in a wave of journalist killings in one of the world's most dangerous countries for media workers.

Valdez is the fifth journalist to be murdered in Mexico in just over two months, and the second high-profile reporter to be slain in the country this decade after Regina Martinez Perez, who was killed in 2012.

A Sinaloa state government official said Valdez was fatally shot in the early afternoon in the state capital, Culiacan, near the offices of the publication he co-founded, Riodoce. The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Riodoce confirmed Valdez's killing on its website, saying he was driving about a block from its offices when he was intercepted by gunmen.

He was also a correspondent for the national newspaper La Jornada, which reported that he was pulled from his car and shot multiple times. He also wrote several books on the drug trade.

Fighting threat stokes fear in Ivory Coast

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast -- Gunfire and continued threats by mutinous soldiers in several cities in Ivory Coast led banks, schools and businesses to close Monday over fears of fighting.

Former rebels who joined the army and demand bonuses shot gunfire into the air, taking over strategic parts of Yamoussoukro, San-Pedro, Bouake and Abidjan.

The army chief of staff said a military operation was in progress to stop the mutinous soldiers, specifically in their stronghold Bouake. On Sunday, he had called on them to disarm, and said those who continue to threaten civilians and defy authorities will face disciplinary action.

"We are waiting for the state to reassure us, but we see no one yet. This silence is worrying for us," said Sory Bamba, a taxi driver in Abidjan's commercial district.

Violence by some of the soldiers, who were involved in a mutiny demanding higher pay in January, began Friday, a day after Ivorian television broadcast their colleagues meeting with the president and dropping their demand for bonuses that have not been paid.

Yemen cholera outbreak kills 124 people

SANAA, Yemen -- The U.N. humanitarian coordinator in Yemen said a cholera outbreak has killed 124 people over the past two weeks.

Jamie McGoldrick told reporters Monday that another 11,100 people were believed to have been infected and that medicine was arriving. But he also urged donor countries to fulfill more than $1 billion in aid pledges made in Geneva last month.

A Saudi-led coalition has been battling Shiite Houthi rebels in Yemen since March 2015, in a war that has killed more than 10,000 civilians.

The World Health Organization said last month that fewer than 45 percent of health facilities in Yemen are now fully functioning and that the flow of "essential medicines" has fallen by nearly 70 percent.

