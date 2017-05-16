Little Rock man jumped, robbed in midtown parking lot, police say

A 23-year-old man was jumped and robbed Monday night while walking through the parking lot of the former Sears store in midtown Little Rock, authorities said.

The victim told investigators he was walking around 10 p.m. in the lot at 600 S. University Ave. when three men ran up behind him, punched him in the back of the head and then punched and kicked him when he fell to the ground, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The trio made off with the victim's credit card and identification card, the report said.

The victim, who lives in Little Rock, did not suffer any "visible injuries" and was unable to provide detailed descriptions of his attackers, police wrote.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.