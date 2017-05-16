Man dies after fire on property of closed Arkansas nightclub

A man died Sunday after he was injured in a fire on the property of a defunct nightclub, the Texarkana Gazette reported.

Richard Vanderbilt, 65, was injured when a caretaker’s residence near the Electric Cowboy in Texarkana went up in flames Saturday night, according to the newspaper.

Firefighters responded to a blaze at 4423 E. Broad St. shortly before midnight, officials told the Gazette. They found that Vanderbilt had escaped from the burning building, but “had sustained burn and smoke inhalation injuries,” according to the newspaper.

Vanderbilt was taken to a local hospital, then airlifted to the burn unit at Arkansas Children’s Hospital. He died Sunday afternoon.

The fire’s cause is still being investigated. The Electric Cowboy closed in November 2016, according to a Facebook post by the nightclub.

