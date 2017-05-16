• Jim Leary, 46, a pizza deliveryman in Newport, Del., cut through a backyard, navigated a steep embankment and jumped over a water-filled ditch to deliver two pizzas to a stalled Amtrak train on its way to Washington, earning $32 in tips for his effort.

• Richard Ward, 58, of Murrysville, Pa., was restrained by witnesses after he beat his 87-year-old mother and 64-year-old sister with a cane on Mother's Day after they woke him up from a drunken slumber, resulting in his being charged with aggravated assault and other counts, police said.

• Bill Gersonde, executive director of the Abilene, Texas, zoo, said that even though the zoo still doesn't know how a jaguar got loose, there was never a threat to the public when the big cat escaped its enclosure and attacked a spider monkey, which was later euthanized, before being tranquilized and recaptured.

• Willie May McQuilla, 67, of Wedgefield, S.C., was arrested on arson and attempted murder charges after, sheriff's deputies said, she barricaded three family members, who escaped unharmed, inside her house before setting it on fire.

• Bryson Hayes, a 101-year-old British army D-Day veteran, now holds the record as the oldest person in the world to skydive, completing a tandem jump from 15,000 feet with members of his extended family at an airfield in Honiton, England.

• Abdull Sulong, a Malaysian deputy customs director, said 330 Indian star tortoises and five ploughshare tortoises illegally sent from Madagascar and usually sold as pets were seized after they were found packed live into five boxes labeled as containing stones.

• Shauna Lambert, 50, a Cincinnati police sergeant who was arrested for being intoxicated and causing an evacuation when she dropped her handgun while off-duty inside a movie theater, was sentenced to five days in jail and to 55 days of house arrest, prosecutors said.

• Gary Watts, coroner in Richland County, S.C., said a healthy 16-year-old high school student died from heart problems caused by too much caffeine after he drank a large Mountain Dew, a McDonald's latte and an energy drink in the two hours before he collapsed at school.

• Maxwell Morton of Jeannette, Pa., who turns 19 this week, was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison after being convicted of shooting a friend in 2015 as they played with a handgun and then posing for a selfie with the dying 16-year-old.

