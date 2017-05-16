• First lady Melania Trump said Monday that 11-year-old Barron Trump will attend a private Episcopal school in Maryland, beginning this fall. The announcement answered one of the lingering questions surrounding the first family's unusual living arrangement. Melania Trump and 11-year-old Barron have been living at Trump Tower in New York while President Donald Trump has lived at the White House since taking office in January. The president said his wife and youngest child will relocate to Washington after the current school year ends, which meant finding a new school for Barron. On Monday, Melania Trump announced that they have chosen St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Potomac, Md., for their son, who currently attends Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. "The mission of St. Andrew's is 'to know and inspire each child in an inclusive community dedicated to exceptional teaching, learning, and service,' all of which appealed to our family," she said in a statement. Annual tuition ranges from more than $23,000 for pre-K to more than $40,000 for students in grades 9-12. Founded in 1978, St. Andrew's has a total enrollment of 580 students in prekindergarten through 12th grade, according to its website. "School leaders are working directly with the Secret Service to ensure that ... logistics and security will continue to work smoothly and discreetly next year for all of our students and families," a letter from school administrators to parents said.

• HBO's Game of Thrones is in its home stretch. But the game isn't over for its creator, George R.R. Martin, who is in the thick of planning new shows for the network. Posting on his website, Martin shared some tidbits about what any future shows might, or might not, be. HBO announced last week that four scripts are in development for possible series, but Martin disclosed that a fifth project is now in the mix. But don't call them Thrones spinoffs. Rather than "spinoff" or "prequel," Martin said he prefers the term "successor show." "What we're talking about are new stories set in the 'secondary universe' of Westeros and the world beyond, the world I created for A Song of Ice and Fire," Martin wrote. He added that each of the concepts under development is a prequel, not a sequel, and may not even be set on the mythical continent of Westeros. Only 13 episodes remain for Game of Thrones, which returns in July and will be split into two final seasons. As for The Winds of Winter, the long-awaited sixth novel in Martin's epic fantasy series A Song of Ice and Fire, the author said he will "continue working on it until it's done."

