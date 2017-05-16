Police: 2nd man arrested in shooting at Arkansas party that killed 1, hurt 6

A second man has been arrested in a shooting that left one person dead and six others hurt during a party early Sunday in northeast Arkansas, police said.

Kalius Jaciel Lane, 20, of Jonesboro was arrested Monday night in Mesquite, Texas, on one count of first-degree murder and six counts of first-degree battery, according to a Jonesboro Police Department news release.

Lane’s arrest was the second in connection with the shooting Sunday at The Basement, 311 S. Main St. in downtown Jonesboro.

Police say a fight broke out just before 12:30 a.m. at the venue, leaving Monterio Barnes, 18, of Jonesboro dead. Six other people were injured.

Chauncey Jovon Thomas, 19, of Jonesboro surrendered Sunday afternoon on similar charges stemming from the shooting.

Lane’s arrest was a joint effort between Jonesboro police, Deputy U.S. Marshal Bob Clark of Jonesboro and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Dallas/Fort Worth.

Details regarding Lane’s extradition back to Arkansas were not immediately available Tuesday morning.