Police: Gunfire ends North Little Rock couple's spat

A woman was grazed by a bullet during a domestic disturbance at a North Little Rock apartment building Monday evening, according to a police spokesman.

Officers were dispatched to the shooting at 7:52 p.m., according to North Little Rock police spokesman Sgt. Brian Dedrick. The shooting occurred inside the S W Bowker Apartments, 2503 Division St., police said.

Dedrick said the woman was grazed by a bullet while in an altercation with her boyfriend. Dedrick also said she had hit the man with a thick vase. The woman had minor injuries, he said.

Both the girlfriend and boyfriend were transported to an area hospital, Dedrick said.

Charges were pending on both the girlfriend and boyfriend, he said.