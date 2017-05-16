Police identify 1 victim of Little Rock double homicide; 3rd death at mobile home park investigated

Police on Tuesday identified one of two victims found dead Monday morning in an SUV parked at a Little Rock mobile home park.

Amanda Murillo, 32, and a 15-year-old Hispanic girl were located when authorities responded around 8 a.m. to a mobile home on Lot 50 of 11500 Chicot Road on the city’s southwest side, a news release states.

An employee of the Whispering Hills trailer park reported Monday that he had seen two bodies inside a blue Ford Explorer parked between two abandoned trailers.

When officers arrived, they found the SUV “covered in blood” and two apparent shooting victims inside, police said.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported that the back driver-side door was stained with blood. A "For Sale" sign was seen in the window of a trailer next to where the victims were found.

Police have declined to name the teenager killed, citing her age.

The killings of Murillo and the 15-year-old girl are being investigated as the 24th and 25th homicides so far this year in Arkansas’ capital city.

Their bodies were taken to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for autopsies, police said.

Shortly after midnight Sunday, police responded to a call of someone slumped over a chair on the front porch of a residence on Lot 9 at the same mobile home park.

The victim, Armando S. Castillo, was found sitting in a lawn chair with an apparent bullet hole to his chest, according to authorities. Nearby, officers located a black and chrome handgun.

Police said Tuesday that the death of Castillo, who did not live at the address, is being investigated as a possible suicide.

It was not immediately clear whether authorities were investigating the three deaths as being related.

