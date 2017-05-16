Home / Latest News /
Police: Man donned Home Depot apron to steal air conditioners from store
By The Associated Press
PLAISTOW, N.H. — Police say a man donned an orange Home Depot apron and posed as an employee to steal air conditioners in New Hampshire. But a manager noticed the name on the garment didn't match that of any worker at the store.
Police arrested 53-year-old Bernardo Calana, of Haverhill, Mass., on Saturday.
WMUR-TV reported that Calana loaded two air conditions into his pickup in Plaistow and went back inside. A manager noticed the apron with the name "Shannon" with flowers drawn on it and called police.
Calana later told police he didn't know anything about the air conditioners, but a Home Depot apron was found in his back pocket.
Calana was released on bail.
