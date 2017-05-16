Police: Would-be vacuum thief pulls gun at west Little Rock Target

A man pulled a gun at a Target in west Little Rock after trying unsuccessfully to steal an expensive vacuum from the business Monday, authorities said.

It happened shortly after 2 p.m. at the store at 12700 Chenal Parkway, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Two loss prevention employees at the store told police investigators they approached the man when he tried to leave without paying for a $600 Dyson vacuum.

The workers tried to take the man into custody inside the store, at which point he pulled out a handgun, the report said. The employees put their hands up and backed off and the man fled without taking the vacuum, according to the police account.

The would-be vacuum thief is described as a white man with brown hair in his 20s who stood about 5 foot 7 and weighed around 155 pounds. He was wearing a black shirt and khaki shorts and left the store in a dark gray, "newer model" Jeep Cherokee with dark tinted windows and aluminum stock wheels, the report said.

The report noted the man earlier bought a pocketknife at the store and paid in cash at a self checkout. Authorities were looking into whether fingerprint evidence could be retrieved at the station, the report noted.

No injuries were reported.