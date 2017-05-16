7 people die in fire at house in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — An early-morning fire killed seven people Monday in a home a block from where two others were killed last year in a fire investigated as a possible arson.

A relative identified those killed as Dennis Huggins, 35; Angela Boggs, 38; Jered Boggs, 14; Daisia Huggins, 6; Kylle Huggins, 5; Alivia Huggins, 3; and 11-month-old Cameron Huggins. The family dog also was killed.

The Akron Fire Department is working with the state fire marshal’s office and local police to determine the cause of the blaze, Fire Chief Clarence Tucker said.

The fire occurred a block from a home where a man and a woman died in an April 2016 fire investigated as a potential arson, but there was no indication the fires were related.

Learjet crash kills crew of 2 near NYC

CARLSTADT, N.J. — A private jet crashed into a building near a small airport on Monday, killing two crew members and sparking a fire that sent thick, black smoke spewing into the air, authorities said.

Police said no passengers were aboard the Learjet 35 when it went down about 3:30 p.m. about a quarter-mile from the runway at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey, just west of New York City.

The plane was registered in Billings, Mont., to a company called A&C Big Sky Aviation.

The airport was closed after the crash. Departing flights resumed in the evening.

Carlstadt police said the crash caused fire damage to two buildings, mostly to their exteriors. The town’s public works building nearby didn’t sustain any fire damage, but wreckage was strewn across its parking lot.

Authorities said 13 cars in the parking lots of the three buildings were damaged.

The jet had flown from Teterboro Airport to Bedford, Mass., early Monday morning. It then flew to Philadelphia later Monday morning before leaving for Teterboro around 3 p.m.

Post-fire rush hour 1st on Atlanta I-85

ATLANTA — Georgia transportation officials reported no major delays during the first rush hour since a major interstate overpass reopened for traffic after collapsing in a fire.

Authorities said all lanes of Interstate 85 near the heart of Atlanta were reopened over the weekend and available for Monday morning’s commute.

The roadway had been shut down since March 30, when a blaze beneath the bridge burned so hot it caused the overpass of steel and concrete to collapse.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that attorneys for a homeless man accused of setting the fire filed court papers Friday asking that arson charges be dismissed.

Basil Eleby, 39, was arrested the day after the elevated section of I-85 collapsed. He’s accused of setting fire to a piece of furniture sitting on top of a grocery cart. It went on to ignite construction material stored under the interstate.

Eleby’s lawyers and advocates have said the state is responsible because the Georgia Department of Transportation had stored — and forgotten about — construction material and equipment under the interstate.

