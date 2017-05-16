Home / Latest News /
Report: Trump asked Comey to shut down Flynn investigation
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 4:54 p.m.
WASHINGTON — The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.
The New York Times says Trump made the request to Comey during a February meeting. The newspaper cites a memo Comey wrote after the meeting.
Trump fired Comey last week.
The White House said the report is "not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between the president and Mr. Comey." The White House said that while the president has repeatedly expressed his view that Flynn is a "decent man," he has never asked Comey or anyone else to end any investigations involving him.
Flynn was fired after misleading top White House officials about his contacts with Russia.
ARMNAR says... May 16, 2017 at 5:36 p.m.
Pass the jelly.
Trump is toast.
Good riddance.
ARMNAR says... May 16, 2017 at 5:58 p.m.
Come on, Trumpologists...Explain this one.
How wonderful to witness the disintegration of this illicit regime! Every day brings new delights.
