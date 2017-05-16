Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 5:59 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Report: Trump asked Comey to shut down Flynn investigation

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 4:54 p.m.

in-this-may-3-2017-file-photo-fbi-director-james-comey-listens-on-capitol-hill-in-washington-president-donald-trumps-firing-of-comey-added-a-new-layer-of-uncertainty-to-the-agencys-corporate-criminal-investigations

PHOTO BY AP/CAROLYN KASTER

In this May 3, 2017, file photo, FBI Director James Comey listens on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump’s firing of Comey added a new layer of uncertainty to the agency’s corporate criminal investigations.

WASHINGTON — The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The New York Times says Trump made the request to Comey during a February meeting. The newspaper cites a memo Comey wrote after the meeting.

Trump fired Comey last week.

The White House said the report is "not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between the president and Mr. Comey." The White House said that while the president has repeatedly expressed his view that Flynn is a "decent man," he has never asked Comey or anyone else to end any investigations involving him.

Flynn was fired after misleading top White House officials about his contacts with Russia.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Report: Trump asked Comey to shut down Flynn investigation

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 2 of 2 total comments

ARMNAR says... May 16, 2017 at 5:36 p.m.

Pass the jelly.

Trump is toast.

Good riddance.

( | suggest removal )

ARMNAR says... May 16, 2017 at 5:58 p.m.

Come on, Trumpologists...Explain this one.

How wonderful to witness the disintegration of this illicit regime! Every day brings new delights.

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online