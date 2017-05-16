Rodent bites lead to parents' arrests

Two teenage parents were arrested Sunday after their newborn child was taken to a local hospital with "excessive" rodent bites, police said.

Erica Shryock, 19, and Charles Elliot, 18, both of Magnolia, face a first-degree charge of endangering the welfare of a minor, according to a Magnolia Police Department news release.

Police were called after Shryock and Elliot's child, who had been bitten by rodents, was taken to Magnolia Regional Medical Center, the release said. Authorities said the house in which the child lived was infested with rodents.

Because of the severity of the bites, the baby was transported to another hospital, according to the release.

Shryock and Elliot were being held Monday afternoon in the Columbia County jail without bail, according to online records.

State Desk on 05/16/2017