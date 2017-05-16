Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 2:10 a.m.

Super Quiz: Physics

This article was published today at 1:48 a.m.

  1. ___ hole

  2. Space ___ continuum

  3. Absolute ___

  4. ___ mechanics

  5. Law of conservation of ___

  6. Newton's law of universal ___

  7. Schrodinger's ___

  8. ___ effect (shift)

  9. ___ horizon

ANSWERS

  1. Black

  2. Time

  3. Zero

  4. Quantum

  5. Energy

  6. Gravitation

  7. Cat

  8. Doppler

  9. Event

Style on 05/16/2017

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Physics

