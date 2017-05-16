Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 2:14 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

VIDEO: Trailer used to feed hungry stolen from Arkansas church parking lot, police say

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 1:31 p.m.

security-camera-footage-still-of-a-white-pickup-stealing-a-trailer-from-a-hot-springs-church-parking-lot-tuesday-may-9

PHOTO BY HOT SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT

Security camera footage still of a white pickup stealing a trailer from a Hot Springs church parking lot Tuesday, May 9.

Police are still searching for the person who last week drove off a Hot Springs church parking lot with a trailer that had been converted into a mobile kitchen, officials said.

A Hot Springs police officer responded to the New Life Church at 300 Pakis St. around 1 p.m. May 9 after being alerted to a theft, according to a police report.

A church employee told police someone in a white pickup had driven off with a trailer that the church had converted into a mobile kitchen to held feed the less fortunate, police said.

The black 2015 Bravo cargo trailer, valued at $8,000, contained several rice cookers and cooking utensils, the report said. The vehicle's license plate number is AB168535, police said.

Police have circulated pictures of the trailer as well as the pickup and are asking anyone with information to call (501) 321-6789, ext. 6716.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: VIDEO: Trailer used to feed hungry stolen from Arkansas church parking lot, police say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online