VIDEO: Trailer used to feed hungry stolen from Arkansas church parking lot, police say

Police are still searching for the person who last week drove off a Hot Springs church parking lot with a trailer that had been converted into a mobile kitchen, officials said.

A Hot Springs police officer responded to the New Life Church at 300 Pakis St. around 1 p.m. May 9 after being alerted to a theft, according to a police report.

A church employee told police someone in a white pickup had driven off with a trailer that the church had converted into a mobile kitchen to held feed the less fortunate, police said.

The black 2015 Bravo cargo trailer, valued at $8,000, contained several rice cookers and cooking utensils, the report said. The vehicle's license plate number is AB168535, police said.

Police have circulated pictures of the trailer as well as the pickup and are asking anyone with information to call (501) 321-6789, ext. 6716.