Teen grabs wallet outside Little Rock store, caught after trying to use credit card, police say

A teenager was arrested Monday after she stole a woman's wallet in a Little Rock parking lot and tried to charge $1,000 to a credit card, police said.

Officers arrived at the parking lot of the Dollar Tree at 11400 W. Markham St. around 4:40 p.m. and met a 69-year-old woman who said she had just been robbed, according to a police report.

The woman told police she was approached by a woman, later identified as Tatyana Hicks, 18, who asked for directions to the nearest clothing store. As the 69-year-old turned to give directions, Hicks reportedly grabbed her wallet and tried to yank it away.

Hicks then pulled out a Taser, pushed the woman to the ground, took the wallet and fled in a white Chevrolet Impala, the victim told police.

Later that day, the victim alerted an officer that someone tried to charge $1,000 to one of the stolen credit cards at a shoe store that was likely at Park Plaza, the report said.

The officer put out a broadcast for the suspect's vehicle in the area, and police pulled over a 2007 white Chevrolet Impala on University Avenue, the report said. Both Hicks and another teenager inside the car were taken in for questioning, the report said.

Hicks, of North Little Rock, was booked into Pulaski County jail on charges of aggravated robbery, theft of property and failure to appear.

The other teenager interviewed by police was not listed as an inmate at the jail, online records show.

A court appearance for Hicks was scheduled for Tuesday morning.