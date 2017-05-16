Waldron woman dies in 2-car crash
A 41-year-old woman was killed after losing control of her vehicle in a curve on an Arkansas road, state police said.
The wreck happened about 1:25 p.m. Saturday as Stacy A. Byers of Waldron was traveling south on U.S. 71 in Scott County, according to a preliminary report.
Byers' 1995 Chevrolet Corsica was negotiating a curve and traveled into oncoming traffic, causing her to hit a northbound 2004 Toyota Tundra, authorities said.
Byers was pronounced dead at the scene by Scott County Coroner Sam Callahan at 2:25 p.m. that day, the report states.
The driver of the Toyota, 64-year-old Larry D. Epperson, also suffered injuries in the crash.
Travel conditions at the time of the wreck were described as clear and dry.
