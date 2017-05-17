1 Arkansas man killed, 1 hurt in collision between motorcycle, tractor

An Arkansas man was killed and a second injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash involving a motorcycle and tractor.

It happened shortly after 1 p.m. on Pleasant Ridge Road southwest of Arkansas 12, which is east of Rogers in Benton County.

Authorities say 38-year-old Shawn Leverich was riding a Honda motorcycle west through a sharp right curve on the roadway.

The motorcycle veered out of control and hit the front of a tractor being driven east, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Leverich suffered fatal injuries. The tractor driver, identified as Timothy Intessimone, 58, of Rogers, was said to be hurt, though the report didn't detail the extent of his injuries.

Conditions at the time were listed as clear and dry.

There have been at least 177 deaths in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.