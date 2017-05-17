Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 4:38 p.m.

Arkansas farmland flood damage estimated to be $175M

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:55 p.m.

floodwaters-from-the-white-river-surround-and-engulf-homes-near-newport-in-jackson-county

PHOTO BY BENJAMIN KRAIN

Floodwaters from the White River surround and engulf homes near Newport in Jackson County.

Flooding in Arkansas


LITTLE ROCK — Officials say the estimated effect of agricultural flood damage in Arkansas due to recent severe weather is about $175 million.

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture said the April flooding affected more than 970,000 acres of farmland. University officials said more than 360,000 acres of crops were lost due to floodwater from storms that swept through the state last month. About 50 percent of that crop loss was rice.

A preliminary estimate had put the damage at about $65 million. The updated estimate includes sorghum and wheat crops.

Officials identified storm-damaged crops in 21 of Arkansas' 75 counties, with Poinsett County having the highest number of damaged acres.

The storms that swept through the state last month led to the deaths of at least nine people.

