Arkansas woman wins 2nd round of 'Jeopardy!' to become finalist in Teachers Tournament

An educator from Northwest Arkansas is one of three finalists of the Jeopardy! Teachers Tournament.

Mary Parker, a high school French and English teacher in Rogers, earned $13,700 in Wednesday’s airing of the semifinals.

That means she and two other contestants who won against their respective competitors in earlier episodes will move forward to the finals.

Parker went up against Holly Cannon of Klein, Texas, and Michael Camp of Chicago during the tournament’s semifinal round that aired Wednesday.

Parker was neck-and-neck with Camp throughout much of the game.

The final question, given in the form of a statement, was: “On April 11, 1865, Abraham Lincoln spoke of ‘the mode, manner and means of' this which he would not live to see.”

The correct answer, which Parker gave: “What is Reconstruction?”

Parker's lead during the semifinals was sealed with questions about literature.

Last week, Parker also held the lead throughout much of the show, having amassed a total that was double her two opponents, Arkansas Online previously reported.

The final round of the Jeopardy! Teachers Tournament will air this week. Viewers in Little Rock can watch the show at 11 a.m. each weekday on ABC affiliate KATV-TV.