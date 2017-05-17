Home / Latest News /
Arkansas man gets 25 years in sexual assault of girl
This article was published today at 9:48 a.m.
A 45-year-old Arkansas man pleaded no contest to the sexual assault of a young girl less than a week before he was to stand trial in the case, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported Wednesday.
John Harvey Perdue III, 45, was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Perdue was scheduled to go to trial Monday on a charge of rape. A prosecutor told the Sentinel-Record Perdue agreed to a no-contest plea to a charge of first-degree sexual assault after "acknowledging that if the victim testified the jury could find him guilty."
The victim told investigators Perdue engaged in sexual contact with her on multiple occasions beginning when she was 8 or 9 years old and in the third grade, according to a probable cause affidavit quoted by the newspaper.
Perdue also must register as a sex offender when he is released and is barred from any future contact with the victim.
