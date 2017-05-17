ASU picks University of Oklahoma college dean as next chancellor of Jonesboro campus

Arkansas State University on Wednesday named an official at the University of Oklahoma as the next chancellor of its flagship campus.

Kelly Damphousse, who now serves as dean of the College of Arts and Sciences in Norman, Okla., will begin his new role in Jonesboro on July 1. He will make $360,000 a year.

A search committee voted unanimously Friday to recommend Damphousse be hired. That followed a search process that drew 53 "viable" applicants, a pool that was then narrowed to three finalists, ASU said in a statement.

ASU System President Charles L. Welch called Damphousse an "extraordinary individual."

"Kelly's personal story is compelling, and his blend of academic and leadership experience and history of significant student interaction are all traits that made him an ideal choice," Welch said in a news release. "His servant leadership approach and commitment to shared governance really resonated with many of us."

Damphousse, who is from Canada, served as associate dean at the OU College of Arts and Sciences before becoming dean and now serves as "faculty-in-residence" on the Oklahoma campus. That means he and his wife live in a residence hall with nearly 400 freshmen students each year, ASU said.

Damphousse previously worked as a prison guard, the release noted and holds doctoral and master's degrees in sociology.

In a statement, Damphousse called being picked to lead ASU's Jonesboro campus a "humbling moment."

