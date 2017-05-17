Iranian hopeful quits, backs president

TEHRAN, Iran -- A reformist candidate dropped out of Iran's presidential election on Tuesday and threw his support behind President Hassan Rouhani.

Eshaq Jahangiri, senior vice president under Rouhani, dropped out, leaving just four candidates in the race. "I will dedicate all my abilities to support Rouhani" in Friday's election, Jahangiri said in a statement.

Rouhani also has the support of former President Mohammad Khatami, another reformist, who endorsed him on Sunday.

On Monday, Tehran Mayor Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf dropped out of the election to back hard-liner Ebrahim Raisi. The two campaigned together on Tuesday, appearing at a packed rally in Tehran, where Raisi promised Qalibaf an important role in his administration.

The election is largely viewed as a referendum on the nuclear deal struck with world powers and shepherded by Rouhani's administration. Iran agreed to limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of some economic sanctions.

Iran has since resumed crucial oil exports to Europe and concluded billion-dollar deals to purchase passenger planes, but the effects have yet to trickle down to most Iranians.

Soldiers end mutiny in Ivory Coast

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast -- Ivory Coast's government has reached an agreement with mutinous soldiers who had taken to the streets in the West African nation's largest cities to demand more pay, the defense ministry said.

Residents of Bouake, the epicenter of the mutiny and Ivory Coast's second-largest city, said Tuesday that soldiers had left the streets and cleared blockades to allow the movement of vehicles. Gunfire that had been heard since Friday in various cities had gone quiet.

Defense Minister Alain-Richard Donwahi confirmed an agreement with the soldiers to end a crisis that left one person dead, many injured and businesses closed in several parts of the country.

Donwahi on Tuesday called the deal "definitive" but would not give details.

Two people have died and nine have been wounded in Bouake since last week, Donwahi said. One was killed Sunday when the soldiers used gunfire to disperse residents protesting their violence.

Migrant sharing falling short, EU says

BRUSSELS -- The European Union's migrant plan to share 160,000 refugees in Italy and Greece among their EU partners is likely to result in fewer than 40,000 people finding new homes by the September deadline.

EU Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos said Tuesday that more than 18,000 migrants have been relocated and that 12,500 people in Greece and some 4,000 in Italy are eligible to go.

He said those 16,500 people can be relocated by September, but he noted that some countries haven't relocated a single person, "in breach of their obligations."

Hungary and Poland voted against the plan but were on the losing side and refuse to take part.

Hamas says assassin once in its ranks

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip -- A gunman who killed a senior Hamas commander in a March ambush was a former member of the group who joined a radical al-Qaida-inspired rival and was secretly recruited by Israel, Hamas officials said Tuesday.

The March 24 killing of Mazen Faqha, a senior member of Hamas' military wing, had stunned the movement, which has prided itself on restoring security since wresting control of Gaza from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' forces a decade ago.

Faqha had been shot several times in his upper body. His body was found in his car in a garage under his Gaza City apartment building.

Hamas accused Israel of killing him through collaborators and launched a manhunt.

On Tuesday, Hamas announced it had arrested 45 alleged collaborators with Israel, including three purportedly involved in killing Faqha. It was the largest such sweep since the 2007 Gaza takeover.

A Hamas official said the shooter had been kicked out of Hamas for "moral crimes" four years ago and had joined an al-Qaida-inspired group known as the Army of Islam.

