Case of whooping cough reported at North Little Rock school, district says

A case of whooping cough has been reported at North Little Rock High School, the district said Wednesday.

The North Little Rock School District did not provide specific details regarding the case, only stating in a news release that Superintendent Kelly Rodgers had confirmed such an infection.

“The school district is following instructions given by the Arkansas Department of Health to notify students who are considered close contacts and requiring them to be treated,” officials said.

Whooping cough, a highly contagious respiratory tract infection also known as pertussis, can be serious in all age groups, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The infection can initially produce symptoms similar to a cold such as a mild cough and low-grade fever, the agency said. Over time, pertussis can lead to rapid coughs followed by a high-pitched "whoop" noise, vomiting and exhaustion.

Symptoms typically develop within five to 10 days of exposure.

Anyone with questions is asked to call their local physician or the North Little Rock Health Unit at (501) 791-8552.