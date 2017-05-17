Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 12:52 p.m.

Forbes: Jay Z and Beyonce worth a combined $1.16 billion

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:30 a.m.

image-distributed-for-parkwood-entertainment-beyonce-and-jay-z-perform-during-the-beyonce-and-jay-z-on-the-run-tour-at-stade-de-france-on-friday-sept-12-2014-in-paris-france-photo-by-mason-pooleinvision-for-parkwood-entertainmentap-images

PHOTO BY INVISION

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR PARKWOOD ENTERTAINMENT - Beyonce and JAY Z perform during the Beyonce and Jay Z - On the Run tour at Stade De France on Friday, Sept. 12, 2014, in Paris, France. (Photo by Mason Poole/Invision for Parkwood Entertainment/AP Images)


NEW YORK — Jay Z and Beyonce are a billion-dollar couple, according to one estimate.

Forbes puts the combined wealth of the married superstars at $1.16 billion. The magazine estimates Jay Z's fortune at $810 million. It says Beyonce has amassed $350 million.

Forbes says most of Jay Z's money is involved in Roc Nation and his other companies. Both the rapper and the singer also have a significant stake in the Tidal streaming music service.

Jay Z signed a 10-year pact with Live Nation to partner on concert events. Variety reported last week that the deal is worth $200 million.

The couple has a 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy. Beyonce is pregnant with twins.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

hurricane46 says... May 17, 2017 at 12:47 p.m.

They didn't get any of it from me LOL

