Governor seeks $5M aid for flood victims' housing

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has asked a state agency to allocate up to $5 million in U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funds to assist residents forced from their homes because of recent flooding.

The governor asked the Arkansas Development Finance Authority to secure the money through the Tenant-Based Rental Assistance program, which is a subset of the Housing Department's Home Investment Partnerships Program.

"As you are aware, the recent flooding has devastated numerous counties across Arkansas, especially in the northeastern part of the state," Hutchinson wrote in a letter to authority President Aaron Burkes.

"Hundreds of residents in those counties fled their homes, and although many have returned, countless still need housing," Hutchinson wrote.

The program is available to those who meet certain income guidelines.

Powerful storms and heavy rains April 29 and 30 caused flash flooding in northern Arkansas, damaging roads, knocking out power to thousands and spawning several tornadoes. At least nine people died in the storms.

In southern Missouri, 10 inches of rain fell, causing the Current River to reach record levels before emptying into the Black River in Randolph County.

The Black River at Pocahontas climbed to a record 28.95 feet May 2 and overtopped a levee that protected eastern Pocahontas. The levee broke, sending water into a subdivision of about 150 homes and south to Lawrence County before it poured back into the Black River.

The "flood wave" moved into the White River at its confluence with the Black River near Jacksonport and eventually made its way downstream to the Mississippi River.

Hutchinson flew over Randolph County to view the flooding earlier this month, saying it was the worst damage he had seen in a residential area since he became governor in 2015.

"The governor is looking for every way to help the flood victims," said J.R. Davis, a spokesman for Hutchinson. "His goal is to get assistance out as quickly as possible."

Andrew Branch, vice president of housing for the authority, said authority board members will meet Thursday and should approve allocating the $5 million.

"I am sure they will support a good use of the fund," Branch said. "The state has means to adapt to disasters and help, but some people may not recover as easily and have fewer options."

He said that if the board approves allocating the money, the authority will begin receiving applications Friday.

Displaced residents can receive assistance for six months to two years, Branch said. They must meet certain income requirements, including earning less than 80 percent of the state's median household income of $41,995.

The properties that displaced residents would move into also have to pass safety inspections conducted by the Department of Housing, Branch said.

"The process is pretty quick," Branch said, referring to applying for and receiving rental assistance. "We're looking at a matter of days or a week. The need may not be as much as we think, but we shot high to cover everyone who does need help."

Federal Emergency Management Agency teams continued surveying damage left by the flooding and storms Tuesday and are expected to complete their initial assessments by the end of the week, said Melody Daniel, a spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management.

Teams visited a Pocahontas shelter Tuesday where several people remain after their homes were damaged. They also drove along the Black River and inspected houses in low-lying areas, Daniel said.

Some areas were still under water and weren't accessible Tuesday, she said.

