• Carlos Lopez Cantera, Florida's lieutenant governor, went hunting Monday night with Tom Rahill, one of 25 hunters paid by the state to kill pythons, and snagged a 15-foot python along a canal in western Miami-Dade County.

• Robin Bell, a Washington, D.C.-based artist and filmmaker, projected the words "pay Trump bribes here" and "emoluments welcome" across the Washington hotel owned by President Donald Trump until a security guard asked him to stop after about 10 minutes.

• George H.W. Bush, 92, and his wife, Barbara, are back at their summer home on Walker's Point in Kennebunkport, Maine, less than a month after the former president was treated at a Texas hospital for pneumonia and chronic bronchitis.

• David Webb wept and said he "never foresaw a problem" after his son, Joshua, 36, was arrested, accused of decapitating his mother on Mother's Day and then showing up at a grocery store in Estacada, Ore., with her head and stabbing a clerk there until he was overpowered by workers.

• Bernardo Calana, 53, of Haverhill, Mass., donned an orange Home Depot apron and posed as an employee to steal two air conditioners at a New Hampshire store but was arrested when the manager noticed that the name on the apron didn't match that of any of his workers, police said.

• Bradley Bastow, a Michigan osteopathic doctor, had his license suspended after state regulators said he performed unsanitary liposuctions in a pole barn storage building, improperly disposed of medical waste and committed other offenses.

• Asafak Bhura, 50, owner of a convenience store in Middletown, Conn., pleaded guilty to illegally cashing 126 false federal income-tax refund checks totaling more than $787,000 and will pay $39,000 in restitution for the commissions he got for cashing the checks.

• Charles Melton, director of the Maine Coast Marathon in Biddeford, Maine, said runners mistakenly directed down a dead-end road that added nearly a half-mile to the normal 26.2-mile run are being offered refunds if they missed qualifying for the Boston Marathon because of it.

• Glenn Simpson, manager of Dry Tortuga National Park in Florida, said Cleatus, a crocodile that mysteriously appeared in the remote island park 14 years ago, was relocated to the Everglades after he got too friendly with food-bearing visitors.

A Section on 05/17/2017