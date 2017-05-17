Man in Texarkana injured in fire, dies
By Texarkana Gazette
This article was published today at 3:17 a.m.
TEXARKANA -- A 65-year-old man died Sunday after a fire Saturday night at the caretaker's residence on the site of a former bar.
Richard Vanderbilt was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center by ambulance after firefighters responded to a structure fire 4423 E. Broad St. at 11:52 p.m. Saturday, Texarkana Fire Marshal Stephen Johnson said.
The bar, the Electric Cowboy, closed in September.
Because of the severity of his injuries, Vanderbilt was immediately taken by helicopter to the burn unit at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock, Johnson said. Vanderbilt died Sunday afternoon.
Upon arriving at the scene late Saturday, firefighters were told there might be someone inside the home.
Capt. Andy Jones reported heavy flames coming from the structure upon arrival. He also discovered Vanderbilt had made it out of the building but had sustained burn and smoke-inhalation injuries.
