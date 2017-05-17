Migrants on island told camp to close

SYDNEY — Immigration officials in Papua New Guinea have told asylum seekers and refugees being held in a detention center financed by Australia that they need to leave the camp so it can be shut down, detainees said Monday.

Parts of the center, on Manus Island, will close in weeks, according to the detainees, who said they were told of the decision during a meeting Monday. The rest of the compound, which has come under heavy criticism by rights groups, would shut later this year.

“You cannot stay at the regional processing center,” an official said in a recording first obtained by the Australian news media. “You need to consider your options. No one will be resettled in Australia.”

Asylum seekers and refugees have been sent to the island, in northern Papua New Guinea, as part of an agreement between the country and Australia. Under the deal, people who tried to reach Australia by boat were placed in the detention center as their refugee claims were being considered.

Human-rights groups and the United Nations have criticized the complex, one of two offshore centers that Australia has financed in the South Pacific, describing cramped conditions, inadequate medical facilities and episodes of violence and abuse.