Northwest Arkansas pastor says he's running for Congress

LITTLE ROCK — A Fayetteville pastor says he's challenging a northwest Arkansas congressman in the Republican primary next year, and he has the support of a group formed by former staff members and volunteers from Bernie Sanders' Democratic presidential campaign.

Robb Ryerse said Wednesday he's seeking the Republican nomination for the 3rd District seat held by Rep. Steve Womack, who's running for a fifth term next year. Ryerse is 42 and is co-pastor of the non-denominational church, Vintage Fellowship.

Ryerse has the backing of Brand New Congress, a group that's recruiting candidates to run against Democrats and Republicans in primaries next year.

Joshua Mahony, the head of a scholarship fund, said last week that he is running as a Democrat for Womack's seat.